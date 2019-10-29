X One e-bike uses onboard computer for facial recognition

While some companies make e-bikes that are as similar to regular bikes as possible, others really geek out on the high-tech features. The X One is definitely an example of the latter, as it even features a facial recognition system.

Developed by Spanish startup Rayvolt – which previously brought us the retro Cruzer e-bike – the X One's big distinguishing feature is the Android touchscreen computer that's built into its top tube. Acting partially like the smaller displays on other e-bikes, it allows users to perform functions such as setting the level of motorized pedalling assistance, checking their current speed, and monitoring the battery's charge level.

Additionally, however, that computer utilizes an integrated camera and facial recognition software to check people's identities. If it turns out that a prospective user hasn't been previously approved to use the bike, the computer won't engage the motor, locking up the drivetrain.

The X One in action Rayvolt

Other techy features include built-in head- and tail-lights that are activated by an ambient light sensor; handlebar-end turn indicators that can be activated via the computer by head movements; voice-control for certain features; and a regenerative braking system – when riders simply wish to slow down a bit they can do so by pedalling backwards, which also has a regenerative effect.

Depending on the X One model chosen (there are three), a 2.5 or 4-hour charge of the removable Samsung or Panasonic battery pack will reportedly deliver a motor-assisted pedalling range of either 50 or 75 km (31 or 47 miles). The 250W or 750W rear hub motor takes riders to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) on the lower two models, or a rather illegal-sounding 45 km/h (28 mph) on the fancier one.

Among the X One's "conventional-bike" features are hydraulic disc brakes; handlebars with internal cable routing; an optional 7-speed hub transmission; and a hydroformed 6061 aluminum frame that's coated in carbon fiber where the computer is mounted, along with a carbon fiber fork. The whole thing tips the scales at a claimed 22 kg (49 lb).

Should you be interested in getting an X One for yourself, it's currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Pledges start at US$1,999 (planned retail $3,999), with shipping estimated for next June – assuming the bike reaches production.

Source: Indiegogo