"Tivoli is a unique oasis of lush gardens and whimsical architecture in the center of Copenhagen," says BIG. "A truly cosmopolitan neighborhood in the heart of the Danish capital, Tivoli's cultural and bio-diversity is unlike any other place in Copenhagen. With a renovation of the 1893 Tivoli Castle and the addition of a new building, we have attempted to capture and accentuate the character of the existing castle, creating a new typology inspired by Tivoli's archetypical architecture. A hybrid between the garden's pagodas, pavilions and towers, our proposal builds a bridge between the city's history and present – the nearby Rundetårn and Axel Towers – as well as the city's archive of unrealized dreams. Past, present and fantasy unified in the heart of Copenhagen."

