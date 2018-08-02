When it comes to organ transplants, the waiting list and donor list don't quite line up, and even if a patient is lucky enough to receive the surgery, there's a chance their body may reject the foreign organ. But what if doctors could grow new organs on demand from a patient's own cells? In a major step towards this future, scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) have now transplanted bioengineered lungs into pigs, with no complications arising from the procedure.