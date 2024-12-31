© 2025 New Atlas
Why orcas sink boats and wildlife gets drunk: Animal science stories of 2024

By Bronwyn Thompson
December 31, 2024
Why orcas sink boats and wildlife gets drunk: Animal science stories of 2024
As the rather odd and chaotic year of 2024 comes to a close, it seems somewhat fitting that the animal science story that captured everyone's imagination was the news that researchers had worked out why orcas were sinking expensive boats off the coast of Spain.

But what we amusingly hypothesized as an "Orca-nized" crime spree may be something a little less sinister. After all, these animals are a playful bunch when they're not ruthlessly group-hunting pray – this year there have been some reports of sightings of orcas "wearing" salmon on their heads, reviving a unique fashion trend last spotted in the species during the 1980s.

With more than a few animal-science fans at New Atlas, it's always a tough decision to narrow it down to a manageable end-of-year list. So, from tiny insects making epic journeys to birds riding hurricanes and airborne hippos, here are some our favorite findings of 2024.

They all help us better understand the frequently amazing and incredibly diverse species with which we share this planet.

