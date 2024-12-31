Why orcas sink boats and wildlife gets drunk: Animal science stories of 2024
As the rather odd and chaotic year of 2024 comes to a close, it seems somewhat fitting that the animal science story that captured everyone's imagination was the news that researchers had worked out why orcas were sinking expensive boats off the coast of Spain.
But what we amusingly hypothesized as an "Orca-nized" crime spree may be something a little less sinister. After all, these animals are a playful bunch when they're not ruthlessly group-hunting pray – this year there have been some reports of sightings of orcas "wearing" salmon on their heads, reviving a unique fashion trend last spotted in the species during the 1980s.
With more than a few animal-science fans at New Atlas, it's always a tough decision to narrow it down to a manageable end-of-year list. So, from tiny insects making epic journeys to birds riding hurricanes and airborne hippos, here are some our favorite findings of 2024.
They all help us better understand the frequently amazing and incredibly diverse species with which we share this planet.
-
Orcas are still smashing up boats – and we've finally worked out whyMay 27, 2024For four years, orcas have been ramming and sinking luxury yachts, and scientists finally have an idea why. No, it's not their anticapitalist 'eat the rich' agenda, nor is it to do with territory and aggression. The truth is, well, it's child's play.
-
Insects aren't attracted to lights at all – they just get vertigoJanuary 30, 2024It’s a question we’ve all wondered at some point: why do insects spend their evenings swarming around artificial lights? Scientists have now come up with an answer using high-speed cameras and motion capture tech to map out their flight paths in 3D.
-
Butterfly takes epic 2,600-mile transatlantic flight, stuns scientistsJune 25, 2024In a first, scientists have found that painted lady butterflies use favorable winds and a strategy of active flying and autopilot to cross the world nonstop. The flight, spanning five-to-eight days, takes up to half the adventurous animals' adult life.
-
Squirrels seen hunting and killing small animals for first timeDecember 22, 2024Unless you're a nut, cute little squirrels pose little threat – but they could have a surprising murderous streak. After watching squirrels in California for 12 years, scientists have seen them actively hunt and kill small rodents this past summer.
-
The sky-high mountain superhighway used by billions of tiny travelersJune 12, 2024This serene gap between Pyrenees mountains becomes abuzz with flying insects each year, as they journey across Europe. We may not always like to live with them, but we can't live without them – so paths like this are critical for all life on Earth.
-
Seabirds are learning to use hurricanes for food and transportJuly 11, 2024A daredevil seabird species has learnt to harness the insane power of hurricanes, seeking out storms over the ocean to 'ride' them for their own benefit. It's the first time this behavior has been observed, and now has scientists wondering if it's far more widespread in the avian world.
-
Common bug's tiny, complex balls bestow UV-blocking superpowersMarch 18, 2024In many cases nature has better versions of our tech. The newest example comes from a common insect in your backyard, which makes nanoscale soccer balls that hide it from predators – inspiring new, better UV protection and maybe even cloaking tech.
-
Tiny 'false' scorpion catches scorpion taxi to new neighborhoodJanuary 22, 2024Pseudoscorpions have been seen hitching a ride on a true scorpion, and it’s the first time this interspecific rideshare has been observed. While they have eight legs of their own, these tiny insects prefer to sit back and relax on their road trips.
-
Spiders hack fireflies to attract more food to their websAugust 19, 2024Some species have an incredible knack for hacking others to get what they want. Scientists have now discovered a fascinating new example – some spiders have been seen manipulating fireflies’ flashes to attract more bugs to their webs.
-
Striking "lost" bird species found and featured in first-known photoFebruary 21, 2024No-one has seen the Yellow-crested Helmetshrike for about 20 years. That changed when researchers embarked on a six-week expedition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and captured the dramatic-looking yellow-topped bird in its first-known photo.
-
Excretings! Elephants say hello in a way you'll never forgetMay 09, 2024There are so many ways to say hello. People wave, bow, shake hands, hug, kiss, fist bump, say “hi” or any combo. But there’s one greeting from nature that we sure hope doesn’t catch on, as a new study finds that elephants often greet chums with a dump.
-
Birds sing in their sleep – and now we can decipher their dreamsApril 14, 2024Researchers have tracked muscle contractions in a bird's vocal tract, and reconstructed the song it was silently singing in its sleep. The resulting audio is a very specific call, allowing the team to figure out what the bird's dream was about.
-
Hippos get airborne at top speed, and we've somehow only just found outJuly 04, 2024For the first time, scientists have discovered that hippos get significant airtime when they're at full-trot, able to lift their huge barrel-shaped girth off the ground for around 15% of their stride. It's totally unique for mammals their size.
-
Alcohol consumption is widespread in the animal kingdomNovember 02, 2024Despite observations of "wasps getting drunk" and "beetles consuming beer," it has been thought that alcohol in the non-human animal world hasn't been deliberate. Ecologists challenge this theory, saying it's far more commonplace and strategic.
-
Bubble-blowing lizard scuba dives to avoid predatorsSeptember 22, 2024A humble little lizard has developed a clever escape route from predators – it blows a bubble over its nostrils and scuba dives to safety for 20 minutes or more. Now, a biologist has explored exactly how it works.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.