© 2024 New Atlas
Biology

T. rex teeth to headbutting dinosaurs: Fossil finds of 2023

By Bronwyn Thompson
January 03, 2024
T. rex teeth to headbutting dinosaurs: Fossil finds of 2023
In 2023, we learned a lot more about some of the fantastic beasts that walked the planet millions of years ago
In 2023, we learned a lot more about some of the fantastic beasts that walked the planet millions of years ago
View 1 Image
In 2023, we learned a lot more about some of the fantastic beasts that walked the planet millions of years ago
1/1
In 2023, we learned a lot more about some of the fantastic beasts that walked the planet millions of years ago

With rapidly advancing techniques to assess fossil finds, we've never been in a better position to accurately piece together Earth's early days. While there are still plenty of mysteries dating back millions of years, in 2023 we managed to solve a few, while discovering even more.

Tags

BiologyDinosaursEvolutionAnimal science
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!