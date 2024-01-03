T. rex teeth to headbutting dinosaurs: Fossil finds of 2023
With rapidly advancing techniques to assess fossil finds, we've never been in a better position to accurately piece together Earth's early days. While there are still plenty of mysteries dating back millions of years, in 2023 we managed to solve a few, while discovering even more.
March 30, 2023With a revelation that threatens to ruin some childhood toys or a Jurassic Park rewatch, paleontologists have given one of the most famous dinosaurs a facelift, proposing that the ferocious Tyrannosaurus sported a set of scaly, lizard-like lips.
December 10, 2023Still prized at the dinner table today, it appears the drumstick was just as popular with tyrannosaur kids 75 million years ago. A fascinating find in a dinosaur's stomach offers clues as to why these giant predators became the most successful on Earth.
November 07, 2023It's been called plain and boring, but this Thescelosaurus species has now had its sad reputation upended, thanks to fascinating sensory discoveries that suggest it lived a unique, successful life underground, beneath the feet of its fearsome predators.
August 15, 2023Scientists have found a massive area the size of 1.5 football fields, now dubbed "The Coliseum," which was once a popular thoroughfare to water for multiple species of prehistoric beasts over many generations some 70 million years ago.
August 09, 2023Dinosaur fans will already be familiar with the ichthyosaurus, a prehistoric marine reptile that resembled a dolphin in appearance. Well it now seems that one of its close relatives, named Hupehsuchus, fed much like a modern-day baleen whale.
August 02, 2023The blue whale has long been considered the largest animal to have ever existed, even dwarfing the biggest known dinosaurs. But now a new species threatens to steal the crown, and upends what we thought we knew about whale evolution.
July 18, 2023Paleontologists have now uncovered the fossils of a dinosaur and a small mammal locked in combat when they apparently died together mid-fight. The remarkable find reveals new insights into the relationship between ancient reptiles and mammals.
June 19, 2023Meet the Gonkoken nanoi, a large duck-billed dino that roamed very far and wide 72 millions years ago. Discovered in southern Chile, it has now raised even more questions as to how ancient hadrosaurs moved across the planet during the Mesozoic Era.
May 23, 2023Dome-skulled dinosaurs may have looked less like Friar Tuck and more like the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. New fossil finds suggest they may have had big bristly ornaments on their heads, and might not have butted heads like they do in the movies.
May 17, 2023Scientists have discovered a new species of mosasaur, a giant sea-dwelling lizard that dates back to the age of the dinosaurs, in Morocco. Stelladens mysteriosus differs from other mosasaurs because of its unique, star-shaped teeth.
April 27, 2023Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have discovered a new species of rhynchosaur, an ancient reptile, in central Wyoming and named it in the language of the First Nations people indigenous to the area where it was found.
March 20, 2023It’s no secret that sauropods had really long necks, but now paleontologists claim to have identified the species that takes the crown. According to the team, Mamenchisaurus has the longest neck of any known animal ever, measuring 50 ft (over 15 m).
