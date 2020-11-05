© 2020 New Atlas
Biology

3D-printed tiles boost biodiversity on sea walls

By Ben Coxworth
November 05, 2020
3D-printed tiles boost biodive...
Two of the creviced tiles on a harbor wall in Hong Kong (left), along with two flat tiles deployed as a control (right)
Two of the creviced tiles on a harbor wall in Hong Kong (left), along with two flat tiles deployed as a control (right)
View 1 Image
Two of the creviced tiles on a harbor wall in Hong Kong (left), along with two flat tiles deployed as a control (right)
1/1
Two of the creviced tiles on a harbor wall in Hong Kong (left), along with two flat tiles deployed as a control (right)

When natural ocean shoreline is replaced by an artificial seawall, a lot of precious intertidal habitat is lost. A new study, however, indicates that by covering those walls with specially designed tiles, a substitute habitat can be created.

Small creatures that live in the intertidal zone tend to like nooks and crannies where they can gain a secure foothold, hide from predators, and take shelter from the sun when the tide is out. Unfortunately, sea walls are typically just flat, barren, vertical concrete expanses, devoid of any such features.

An international team of researchers recently experimented with adding nooks and crannies to those walls, in the form of 3D-printed creviced concrete tiles. For a period of one year, these were left attached to harbor walls in 14 locations around the world, including Hong Kong, Sydney, San Francisco and London.

When subsequently compared to completely flat tiles that were deployed in the same areas, it was found that the creviced tiles contained 19 to 51 percent more species, and 59 to 416 percent more animals. Not surprisingly, most of the creatures – such as barnacles, snails and limpets – preferred to inhabit the bottom of the crevices, where they were most sheltered.

The effectiveness of the tiles was improved when they were "seeded" with oysters before being applied to the walls. Not only did the oysters themselves proceed to grow well over the testing period, but they also served as food for predators, plus the wrinkled surfaces of their shells provided more of a habitat for small organisms.

The study is part of the larger Australian-led World Harbour Project, and is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography.

Sources: World Harbour Project, City University of Hong Kong

Tags

BiologyBiodiversityOceanCity University of Hong Kong3D Printing
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More