The system is programmed to detect consent with a wave of the hand, and with that greeting it begins its analysis. Each attribute is sequentially tracked as either low, medium or high, with an additional column offering a percentage of confidence in the algorithm's result. My first run through and I'm mystifyingly said to be 50 years old. The AI also seems to be 100 percent sure I am highly aggressive, with reasonable confidence I am also highly weird, not particularly attractive, quite unhappy, and pretty irresponsible – not exactly a huge boost to the ego so far.