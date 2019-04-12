The perfusion process is still utilized in the new technology, but a photosensitive drug is also introduced to the lung, within the liquid preservative. Red light at a wavelength of 660 nanometers is then shone into the biological tissue, where that light's energy is absorbed by the drug's molecules. That energy gets transferred to the oxygen molecules in any viruses that are present, causing them to become oxidized. The result is irreversible damage to the membranes and genetic material of viruses such as hepatitis C and HIV-1, causing their death.