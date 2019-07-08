"When a region or a city invests millions in a major new cultural institution, it often ends up benefiting only the informed few that already have an interest in the arts," says BIG founder Bjarke Ingels. "Not only does MÉCA spill its activities into the public realm and the urban room, but the public is also invited to walk around, through, above and below the new cultural gateway. By inviting the arts into the city and the city into the arts, MÉCA will provide opportunities for new hybrids of cultural and social life beyond the specific definitions of its constituent parts."