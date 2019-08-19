Scientists have never detected a black hole smaller than five solar masses or a neutron star larger than about 2.5 times the mass of our Sun," says Professor Susan Scott, Chief Investigator with the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery. "Based on this experience, we're very confident that we've just detected a black hole gobbling up a neutron star. However, there is the slight but intriguing possibility that the swallowed object was a very light black hole - much lighter than any other black hole we know about n the universe. That would be a truly awesome consolation prize."