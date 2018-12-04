"We are learning things about the population (of black holes), such as how frequently binary black holes merge in the universe (once every few hundred seconds somewhere in the universe) and whether small (low mass) or large (high mass) black holes are more common – there are many more light black holes (around 5-10 times the mass of the Sun) in the universe than heavy black holes (around 30-40 times the mass of the Sun), but the heavy ones are 'louder' in gravitational-waves, and easier to 'hear' colliding," says Simon Stevenson, an author on one of the studies describing the work.