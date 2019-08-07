In lab tests, DED was induced by first placing the eye-on-a-chip in an enclosed environment with humidity similar to that of the average home or office, and then reducing its blinking rate by 50 percent. Not only did the cells negatively react in a manner similar to those in a human eye, but when a promising new lubricating drug was subsequently tested in the device, it was found to successfully reduce the DED symptoms. Clinical trials of that drug have produced a similar effect in human test subjects.