"As always, our goal is to carry on pushing the boundaries of what is possible, improving our techniques and creating ever more astounding designs," says Blue Forest. "We've got a few exciting projects in the pipeline, but we can't share too many details. We're seeing our projects become more and more varied with bridged, suspended adventure nets and zipwires and we've been working on a very exciting project in India, building a treehouse playground on the seventh floor of the World Towers skyscraper in Mumbai, which is going to be the tallest building in India when finished."