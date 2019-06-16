The BMW 3 Series Touring now measures 16 mm (0.63 in) longer at 4,709 mm (185.4 in) and 11 mm (0.43 in) taller at 1,587 mm (62.48 in). The wheelbase is now 2,851 mm (112.2 in), and track width is 43 mm (1.7 in) wider at the front and 21 mm (0.82 in) wider at the rear, measuring 1,587 mm (62.48 in) and 1,604 mm (63.15 in), respectively. These dimensional changes mean a wider boot (125 mm/4.9 in) for easier loading and total cargo capacity is now 500 L (17.7 cu ft) with all seats up. A total of 1,500 L (53 cu ft) is available with folding of the rear seats, which come standard with a 40:20:40 split-fold for versatility.