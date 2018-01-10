Larger fuel tanks have been used in previous record attempts, but BMW went a step further this time and fitted the car with a custom dry break fuel system that saw the fuel filler moved to the quarter glass on the rear passenger window. This allowed the adventurous Matt Butts from project collaborator Detroit Speed to suspend himself out the rear passenger window of another M5 in order to connect and hold the fuel line to the filler. The fighter jet refueling arrangement allowed the record car to drift continuously over the eight hours.