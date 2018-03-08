The theme for the unveil was green ice, as the dark jade M8 was uncovered(Credit: C.C. Weiss/New Atlas)

A very production-ready-appearing concept vehicle was unveiled in Geneva as BMW heralded its styling for upcoming generations of automobiles. The German automaker revealed the M8 Gran Coupe as a four-door fastback with a next-generation style for the brand.







The theme for the unveil was green ice, as the dark jade M8 was uncovered. The signature kidney grille remains, though sharper corners create a more Eye of Horus appearance for the shape. Beneath the grille, a thin bumper and a large intake scoop are observed with the whole flanked by sharp headlamps which complement the grille work.

Lines on the hood above the grille are well-defined and run back in tandem over either fender in pairs, sharply defining the hood's shape. A line from those down to the fenders creates the dynamic front end while the raked windscreen and the GT cut through the center of the roof make for a forward-leaning motion.

Body lines are more defined than we've seen from BMW in current-generation cars, marking a future return to more definition and fewer flat surfaces. At the rear, fenders are heavier to denote muscle for the car, while the fastback roof is accented by a squared pillar with a vertical greenhouse cut. A light spoiler lip on the deck finishes the appeal over tail lamps that mimic the headlamps' form.

The wheels of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe are large and well-designed, clad in rubber that leaves only a thin space between wheel and well. BMW promises great things for this concept vehicle.

"The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance," says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. "The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series."