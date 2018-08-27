Rustic floating hotel suite graces London's Grand Union CanalView gallery - 18 images
Gracing London's very first floating park, located in Paddington Basin on the Grand Union Canal, The Boathouse London offers unique floating accommodation for up to four guests. Located amid the 730-sq m (7,858-sq ft) Floating Pocket Park and surrounded by open green public spaces, the houseboat features Scandinavian decor and makes liberal use of reclaimed wood for a rustic feel.
"It's incredibly exciting to see the Floating Pocket Park completed and to have this wonderful new outdoor space at Merchant Square," says Andrew Scrivener, Developer and Chief Executive at European Land. "The floating park is the first of its kind in London, providing green space for workers and residents and creating an oasis in the West End, offering all Londoners a way to actively reconnect with the canal."
Created by Cara Louise Furby, in partnership with MADE.com, the 60-foot-long (18-m) barge has been converted into a floating hotel suite, with reclaimed wood used throughout the vessel for the interior paneling, giving the boat its rustic feel. The houseboat is also furnished with designer furniture, marble top surfaces, industrial light fixtures and modern tiling throughout the wet zones.
Designed to accommodate a maximum of four overnight guests, The Boathouse London features a private double bedroom, fully equipped modern kitchen, open living area with large sofa that can covert into an additional double bed; large bathroom complete with a separate shower and porcelain bath; a large rooftop entertaining area ideal for alfresco dining and star gazing; and a wood fire to keep warm on a cold and rainy day.
Guests can use the Boathouse bikes to explore the surrounding Floating Pocket Park, hire a captain for the day and enjoy the sights along the Grand Union Canal, or invite a private chef onboard to take care of all the cooking. The vessel can also be booked for private events and functions, with the ability to host 20 guests for indoor dining, or 15 guests for rooftop dining when the boat is moored.
A night on board the Boathouse London starts from £220 (US$282) per couple.
Source: Boathouse London via Treehugger
