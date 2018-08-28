Drawing on a database of 12,000 adults that had participated in a health and nutrition survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the researchers tested over 300 potential formulas for estimating body fat. After calculating the RFM of 3,500 patients, they compared these to the patients' DXA, or DEXA, (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry) scans. DXA scans are used to measure bone density and are considered an accurate way to measure body tissue, bone, muscle and fat. The RFM reached using the above formulae was found to correspond most closely with the DXA body scan.