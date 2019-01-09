The history of active noise cancellation is a fun and fascinating one. It dates back to the late 1800s, in fact, when a British engineer found out that it was possible to neutralize sound with another, inverted sound while experimenting with two Bell telephones. In the 1950s, several researchers were experimenting with the idea, but since the integrated circuit had yet to be invented, you had to manually adjust the frequency and amplitude of the cancellation sound to achieve your desired results. That's handy for constant droning noises, but a pain in the butt to use with any noise that changed constantly.