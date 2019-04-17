Showing the power and potential of the SpotMini robots, the video demonstrates 10 of these bots pulling a truck across a parking lot. As well as being the first time we have seen so many of these robots together in action, the video highlights their impressive pulling power. Resembling a team of sled dogs, this video certainly alludes to the fascinating potential in the SpotMini bots, but it is still unclear what commercial applications these robots would be best used for.