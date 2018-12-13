Power is jacked up to a very adequate 700 horsepower (515 kW) and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm) of torque, and Brabus says it'll hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5 seconds flat. The regular old G63 does that in 4.5, so what gives? The tires, probably – Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road specials. These hoops are also the reason the 700 4x4² is limited to a top speed of 210 kmh (130 mph); they'd fling themselves apart if you tried to drive this fridge of a thing much faster.