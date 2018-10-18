Superbugs can be found all over the place, from our skin, to food, to our bellies. To explore the role that breastfeeding might play in how they evolve in infants, microbiologists from Finland's University of Helsinki analyzed breastmilk and faecel matter from 16 infant-mother pairings. This is obviously a small sample size, but in decoding the bacterial DNA and genes in these samples, the team wound up with what it calls the largest DNA sequence library of breastmilk ever created.