Working with British Airways, Bremont created the Supersonic using donated original metal from the airline's G-BOAB Concorde, or Alpha Bravo – the last of the aircraft still owned by the company and the third delivered to the fleet in May 1976. It then went on to set a distance record of 4,565 miles (7,347 km) flying from Washington DC to Nice. This was followed by inaugurating the London-New York-Seattle Concorde charter service, and it carried the England squad home from France from the 1998 World Cup.