Robots are one way to help agriculture by not only doing the obvious and replacing expensive human labor, but also in revolutionizing farming in ways not seen since the introduction of tractors and fertilizers. Not only can robots work in a wider range of conditions than humans, they can do so around the clock and provide an attention to detail that would be far too expensive to do by hand. In addition, small robots can work in the field without inflicting the kind of damage that conventional machinery does.