It's been almost five years since we featured the first truly wireless earphones, and now such things are almost as ubiquitous and varied as their cabled counterparts. Battery life can be quite short though, even Apple's second generation AirPods only last for five hours or so. Cambridge Audio is tackling this for its first dip into the wireless earphone pool with the Melomania 1 – true wireless earbuds boasting up to 45 hours of music listening.