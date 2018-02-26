Though modern smartphones can snap pretty good photos, as well as quality video, larger sensor sizes on standalone cameras are generally best for more serious shutterbugs. Canon has announced the upcoming release of the entry-level EOS M50 mirrorless camera that's, as Canon puts it, "small enough to be with you and smart enough to make magic."







Canon promises that the M50 will deliver DSLR-like image quality in a more compact form, or 4.6 x 3.5 x 2.3 in (116.3 x 88.1 x 58.7 mm) to be exact. It features a 24.1 MP APS-C (22.3 x 14.9 mm) CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel AF and the latest Digic 8 image processor for up to 10 frames per second burst shooting (or up to 7.4 fps using continuous autofocus) and ISO100 to 25,600 sensitivity (expandable to 51,200) for low-light photography.



In a first for its M series cameras, the M50 gets a bump to 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video recording at 24 fps, and videographers can go slow-mo mad with Full HD video at up to 120 fps. In another first, the M50 features the new 14-bit CR3 RAW file format and has a C-RAW mode for smaller file size at high resolution.



Around back, there's a center-positioned 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.04 million dot tilting touchscreen LCD display panel. The M50 has always-connected Bluetooth 4.1 for remote wake up and wireless shutter release, cooked-in Wi-Fi offers Live View and image transfer, and NFC means quick connect with mobile devices. It can also be set to automatically transfer images to a smartphone as soon as a shot is taken.



Due for release in April, the M50 will cost US$779.99 for the body-only version, or $899.99 with an EF-M 15-45 mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens.

