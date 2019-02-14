The EOS RP's CMOS sensor doesn't have as many megapixels as last year's EOS R – topping out at 26.2 MP – but it does run on the same Digic 8 image processing engine. That means light sensitivity can be extended up to ISO102,400, up to five frames per second continuous shooting is possible, and it's capable of 4K video recording at 24 fps (1080p Full HD at 60 fps).

