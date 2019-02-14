Canon's second full-frame mirrorless camera lands next monthView gallery - 5 images
In September 2018, Canon revealed its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R. Now the R series has got a second member in the shape of the more compact EOS RP, which is being aimed at "amateur and advanced amateur photographers."
The EOS RP's CMOS sensor doesn't have as many megapixels as last year's EOS R – topping out at 26.2 MP – but it does run on the same Digic 8 image processing engine. That means light sensitivity can be extended up to ISO102,400, up to five frames per second continuous shooting is possible, and it's capable of 4K video recording at 24 fps (1080p Full HD at 60 fps).
The camera's Dual Pixel AF system offers 4,779 selectable autofocus points across 100 percent vertical and 88 percent horizontal frame area, and like the EOS R, when paired with a RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens, the RP can focus in just 0.05 seconds.
The RP doesn't include in-body stabilization technology, so nixing camera shake will be dependent on the glass out front, and the new "entry level" camera makes use of Canon's new RF lens mount, but is compatible with EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses via adapters.
It's smaller than the company's Rebel T7i APS-C DSLR camera – at 5.22 x 3.35 x 2.76 in ( 132.5 x 85 x 70 mm) – and weighs in at just 17.1 oz (485 g).
Framing up can be undertaken using the 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder or the 1.04 million dot, 3 inch articulating touchscreen panel. Canon has included the Visual Guide feature from the Rebel T7i, which allows users to preview different shooting modes on the screen around back.
There's a Creative Assist mode too, that gives photographers the power to play with effects and make adjustments while shooting. And Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are cooked in for remote operation and wireless data transfer.
The EOS RP is expected to go on sale next month for a body only price of US$1,299, but will also be available with a RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM kit lens for $2,399 – either way, that's a thousand bucks cheaper than the EOS R.
Source: Canon
