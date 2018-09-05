"There has never been a time in history in which visual expression has been so prolific," said Canon's Kazuto Ogawa. "Imaging, both still and video, are the communication mediums of today's society. Much in the same way we learned to type in the past, today's youth are skilled in shooting, editing, and visual storytelling in ways that only the masters of each craft were decades ago. Knowing this, we needed to step back and design a system that delivers all the creative expression and functionality today's youth crave, now and in the years to come."

