This translates to 45.7 effective megapixels for the Z 7, a standard ISO64 - 25,600 range that can be expanded down to ISO34 and up to ISO102,400, and 9 frames per second (fps) continuous shooting. The cheaper Z 6 manages 24.5 effective megapixels but has been treated to improved low light performance with an ISO range from 100 to 51,200, which can go down to ISO50 and up to ISP204,800, and 12 fps continuous shooting.

