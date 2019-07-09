Canon tempts mobile snappers with two new PowerShot compactsView gallery - 13 images
With smartphone cameras improving all the time, spending money on compact cameras seems less and less attractive. Nevertheless, major players like Nikon and Canon are still releasing them, and the latter has just updated a couple of its G-series PowerShots with some interesting features.
The need for compact cameras among today's mobile snappers is perhaps best reflected in the time that's flown by since the predecessors of the latest G-series compacts were released. The PowerShot G7 X Mark II was launched in February 2016, while the G5 X first saw daylight in 2015.
"With features such as live-stream to YouTube and a pop-up EVF, the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II are true testaments to the company's commitment to integrate the latest advancements for those who choose to digitally stream their journeys with the world or seek to scale and capture the highest peaks," said Canon's Kazuto Ogawa.
As mentioned above, the 105.5 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm (4.15 x 2.39 x 1.62 in)), 304 g (10.7 oz) PowerShot G7 X III has been treated to the ability of wirelessly live streaming videos to YouTube. That video can go up to 4K resolution at up to 30 frames per second without cropping, or Full HD up to 120 fps. Users can get close to subject courtesy of the camera's optical 4.2x f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and there's an included jack for plugging in an external microphone.
The 110.9 x 60.9 x 46 mm (4.36 x 2.39 x 1.81 in), 340 g (11.9 oz) PowerShot G5 X Mark II gains a new 2.36-million dot pop-up OLED viewfinder, touch and drag autofocus using the tilting rear display and an optical 5x f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens. This model is also 4K-capable on the video front.
Shared features include a 20.1 megapixel 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor and Digic 8 image processor combination, support for the CR3 RAW image format for a wide dynamic range and a 30 fps RAW burst mode, up to ISO12,800 light sensitivity (expandable to 25,600), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a USB-C port for charging.
The cameras can also make use of a connected smartphone's GPS coordinate info for geotagging images. There's a clean HDMI output for external recording too, and a control ring for easy access to settings.
Both large sensor compacts are due for release in August. The G7 X III has an estimated retail price of US$749.99, while the G5 X II comes in at $899.99.
Source: Canon
