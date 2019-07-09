As mentioned above, the 105.5 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm (4.15 x 2.39 x 1.62 in)), 304 g (10.7 oz) PowerShot G7 X III has been treated to the ability of wirelessly live streaming videos to YouTube. That video can go up to 4K resolution at up to 30 frames per second without cropping, or Full HD up to 120 fps. Users can get close to subject courtesy of the camera's optical 4.2x f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and there's an included jack for plugging in an external microphone.