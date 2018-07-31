Canon brings 4K video to pocket superzoomView gallery - 8 images
With a smartphone camera in just about every pocket, compact camera makers are having to rely on big zoom lenses and pixel-packed video prowess to convince consumers to buy dedicated snappers. Such is the case with Canon's upcoming PowerShot SX740 HS, a 20 megapixel compact with 40x optical zoom and 4K video capabilities.
The SX740 HS replaces last year's PowerShot S730 HS, and represents a somewhat modest upgrade. The megapixel count is the same at 20.3 MP from the 1/2.3-inch (6.17 x 4.55 mm) BSO CMOS sensor and the glass gives a familiar 24-960 mm equivalent zoom. But there's been an image processing engine upgrade to Digic 8, which ups the burst shooting performance to 7.4 frames per second with continuous autofocus. And the new camera can record up to 4K video at 30 fps, reported to be a first for the PowerShot series.
Elsewhere, the aperture is the same at F3.3-F6.9 and the ISO range still tops out at 3,200, which means this won't be much of a telephoto performer in low light situations. The 3-inch LCD panel can be rotated by 180 degrees for selfies, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are cooked in for wireless image sharing.
Though not as impressive as Nikon's Coolpix P1000 in the superzoom department, Canon's SX740 HS is a more compact travel companion and comes in a good deal cheaper at US$399.99, when it goes on sale in late August.
Source: Canon
