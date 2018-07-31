The SX740 HS replaces last year's PowerShot S730 HS, and represents a somewhat modest upgrade. The megapixel count is the same at 20.3 MP from the 1/2.3-inch (6.17 x 4.55 mm) BSO CMOS sensor and the glass gives a familiar 24-960 mm equivalent zoom. But there's been an image processing engine upgrade to Digic 8, which ups the burst shooting performance to 7.4 frames per second with continuous autofocus. And the new camera can record up to 4K video at 30 fps, reported to be a first for the PowerShot series.

