When using a flash, serious photographers will quite often tilt its head up, bouncing the light off the ceiling so that it doesn't illuminate the subject too harshly. Figuring out the best angle at which to bounce it, however, can sometimes be tricky. That's why Canon has developed the auto-tilting Speedlite 470EX-AI flash.

First of all, the 470EX-AI is only compatible with cameras from Canon's EOS line.

It initially uses a couple of low-power test flashes to take two distance readings – one from the camera to the subject, and one from the camera to the ceiling. Utilizing that data, it calculates the ideal bounce angle, then uses its motors to tilt its head accordingly.

Additionally, if users are going back and forth between holding the camera in portrait and landscape formats, the flash will automatically swivel around to maintain the proper angle.

It's also possible for more experienced photographers to select between a series of stored flash-angle settings, plus the device can be positioned up to 10 m (33 ft) away from the camera, controlled via its wireless optical receiver.