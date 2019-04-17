Capcom Home Arcade packs 16 classic games into one weird-looking panelView gallery - 3 images
Capcom is the latest games company to jump into the retro console craze. The Capcom Home Arcade comes preloaded with 16 arcade-era games, playable with two stick-and-button arrangements on one long panel, shaped like the company logo.
Unlike other retro consoles with wired controllers, Capcom's new creation mimicks the arcade experience with an eight-way joystick and an arrangement of eight buttons. Two of these setups sit side-by-side on the one panel, allowing two players to team up or duke it out just like the old days.
To give everybody enough elbow room, the console stretches 74 cm long, 22 cm wide and 11 cm tall (29 x 8.7 x 4.3 in) including the sticks. The Home Arcade is powered through a Micro USB port and plugs into a TV via HDMI. Since a big part of the arcade fun was comparing high scores, the device has onboard Wi-Fi to connect to worldwide leaderboards.
The Home Arcade is packed with 16 classic games, including 1944: The Loop Master, Alien vs. Predator, Armored Warriors, Capcom Sports Club, Captain Commando, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Eco Fighters, Final Fight, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Gigawing, Mega Man: The Power Battle, Progear, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Strider and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.
All that nostalgia doesn't come cheap though – the Capcom Home Arcade has a price tag of €229.99 (roughly US$260). It's due to launch on October 25.
Check out the console in action in the video below.
Source: Capcom
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more