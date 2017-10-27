In an earlier study, Keast's team determined that fat, also, has its own unique taste. In that case, however, it was found that people who were most able to detect it generally ate less fatty foods. It isn't known why the opposite applies to carbohydrates, although Keast states that it could be because "individuals who are more sensitive to the 'taste' of carbohydrate also have some form of subconscious accelerator that increases carbohydrate or starchy food consumption."