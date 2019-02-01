The team developed a watery BIG solution, then piped flue gas through it. The CO2 molecules bind to the BIG sorbent, which then crystallize into a solid bicarbonate salt. After enough has been collected, these solids can then be filtered out of the mixture, and the CO2 can be extracted by heating them to 120° C (248° F). After that, the solid BIG sorbent can be dissolved back into water and used again indefinitely. Meanwhile the CO2 can be sent off for storage and use, whether that's underground, as concrete or even to add the bubbles to fizzy drinks.