While Saturn's rings are thousands of miles across, remarkably, they measure only 30 ft (10 m) thick in most places. Dione itself is around 698 mi (1,123 km) across, which when positioned in front of the ring system in this way really puts things into perspective. The natural-color view was taken with Cassini's wide-angle camera at a distance of around 66,200 mi (106,500 km) from Dione.