© 2020 New Atlas
Around The Home

Casulo: The bedroom in a box

December 13, 2010
Casulo: The bedroom in a box
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
View 26 Images
1/26
Casulo will be available in a number of colors
2/26
Casulo will be available in a number of colors
3/26
Casulo is long-lasting and durable
4/26
Casulo is long-lasting and durable
The Casulo storage system is magnetic
5/26
The Casulo storage system is magnetic
The Casulo cabinet has invisible locks
6/26
The Casulo cabinet has invisible locks
Casulo is perfect for students
7/26
Casulo is perfect for students
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
8/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
9/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
10/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
11/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
12/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
13/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
14/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
15/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
16/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
17/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
18/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
19/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
20/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
21/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
22/26
Casulo contains an armoire cupboard, desk table and cabinet, height-adjustable revolving chair, two stools and a bed with mattress
Casulo weighs around 150-180kg
23/26
Casulo weighs around 150-180kg
Casulo weighs around 150-180kg
24/26
Casulo weighs around 150-180kg
Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet
25/26
Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet
Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet
26/26
Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet
View gallery - 26 images

We've all been on one side of this dilemma: either facing a move into an unfurnished property and wishing for temporary rental furniture to tide us over, or surveying unwieldy furniture for transport and wondering why we ever bought so much? Enter Casulo, an intelligent design for mobile bedroom furniture which hopes to deliver a quick-fix for short-term rental. Marcel Krings and Sebastian Mühlhäuser at the Köln International School of Design created the prototype as part of a dissertation in June 2007 and are hoping their patented concept could go into production soon.

Casulo, the Portuguese word for cocoon, is a complete set of bedroom furniture which can be set up by one person using no tools in less than ten minutes. The initial box unfolds to reveal an armoire cupboard to hang clothes, a desk/table with separate cabinet, a revolving, height-adjustable chair, two stools, a set of tall shelves, and a bed with mattress. The stools also serve and double as additional storage containers, as do the drawers of the desk cabinet which have invisible locks. The clothes rack is magnetized, and there are safeguards for computer cables and electric wires.

When disassembled and packed the Casulo becomes a box measuring 120 cm in length, 90 cm in height, and 80 cm in width (47.2 x 35.4 x 31.5 inches) and weighs around 150-170 kg. It conveniently packs onto a standard European pallet which makes it easy for transport and for storage, but it can be transported in separate pieces if necessary.

Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet
Casulo fits conveniently onto a European pallet

The designers say it will “never show signs of wear and tear” which seems a pretty bold statement, but we assume they mean to convey that the construction materials are durable. They also hope to produce versions that age gracefully, or have easily-replaceable parts.

The ethos behind the design actually comes from the modern day concern with over-consumption. In a world where we are increasingly mobile and increasingly faced with spontaneous changes of residence, city or even country, we are often faced with the same dilemmas and find ourselves wondering how or why we collected so much unnecessary “stuff”. Krings and Mühlhäuser admit that at first the concept may seem too economical, but believe that it is in-line with the current trend towards less consumption and presents a very practical solution.

The hope is to cash in on a number of markets; the rental market for national and international students, or transient service providers that move city frequently; landlords that wish to rent out rooms short-term to people with no furniture between longer leases; and business start-ups that could see the potential in investing in tourist guest rooms.

In a vote for long-suffering parents everywhere they also suggest that with a Casulo, wandering graduates will not fill up sheds, cellars and garages with college furniture, especially since a packed Casulo can store items in more than a third of its volume, or could be stored elsewhere for a nominal monthly fee. If you're reading this Mom and Dad, it's ten years too late, but we should have got a Casulo...

Casulo - mobiles Wohnen / Aufbau

View gallery - 26 images

Tags

Around The HomeStorageFurnitureBedStudents
5 comments
Facebook User
I can say that this is even great not only for short term rental but for your domestic apartment or house
Taigi Maeda
I\'ve seen this somewhere else before... quite some time ago. I was hoping that is was in production at this point. It would be great for new University/College students or people who move often.
Dan Vasii
Together with the collapsible container as house/room, is perfect for those that lost their homes after earthquakes, floods, etc. ....
Dan Vasii
I found it! Antonio Emergency Housing System would provide the housing, and Casulo the furniture - all colapsible, excelent for refugees after earthquakes, floods, etc. ...
sarojaprasad
This is a boon to developing countries like India where space is the main problem. Particularly in cities, it would be quite useful to students and hostels - Sarojaprasad, Hyderabad, India

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More