Working with Prof. Barry Trimmer, Tufts University postdoctoral researcher Guy Levy decided to trying stitching a series of tiny retroreflective markers directly onto the cuticle (outer skin layer) of a tobacco hornworm caterpillar (Manduca sexta). He did so as it was anaesthetized. A total of six markers were attached – one at either end of the body, and one above each of four "prolegs" on one side of the creature's body.