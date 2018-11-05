The main difference between the two experiments is how they go about creating the stuff, and getting it ready for the drop. The first, known as ALPHA-g, is based on the existing ALPHA equipment that allows scientists to create and trap antimatter, but turns it vertically. Antiprotons are collected from the Antiproton Decelerator (AD) and bound to positrons (or anti-electrons) to create neutral anithydrogen atoms. That neutrality is important, since carrying a charge could have an effect on the results and obscure the influence of gravity.