In this case, a detector called KWISP was connected to CAST to look for chameleon particles, which are also thought to be produced by the Sun. KWISP is made up of a thin membrane, with lasers trained on it. The idea is that this membrane is held extremely still, while an array of mirrors focuses any incoming stream of chameleon particles onto it. If these particles are indeed hitting the membrane, they should move it by a tiny but detectable amount – less than the width of a proton. This movement would then be picked up by the lasers.