An impressive motorhome by any measure, the Ford Transit-based Flash 634 from France's Chausson gets the absolute most livability out of its small footprint using smart, space-optimizing design. Chausson packs in Swiss Army knife-like multifunction with three beds that lift clean to the ceiling to open up two dining areas, a full-length lounge chair and plenty of storage. At night, the power beds drop down and the Flash 634 sleeps up to five people. With room for bicycles and other large gear in its rear garage, the Flash 634 is a highly versatile motorhome for families that love to travel and play outside.

