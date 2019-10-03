© 2019 New Atlas

Chevrolet unveils new Corvette hardtop convertible and surprise C8.R racer

By Aaron Turpen
October 02, 2019
Corvette Convertible and C8R
Like the C7 before it, the C8 Corvette was engineered as a convertible from the get-go
Corvette Convertible and C8R
1/16
"Our goal from the beginning was to make sure customers didn't have to sacrifice any functionality, performance or comfort when choosing the hardtop convertible," said Josh Holder, Corvette program engineering manager
Corvette Convertible and C8R
2/16
Like the coupe, the Stingray convertible's design was inspired by fighter jets
Corvette Convertible and C8R
3/16
The tonneau cover features aerodynamically shaped nacelles influenced by the housing used for jet engines
Corvette Convertible and C8R
4/16
The two-piece top can be activated at speeds up to 30 mph and retract in as few as 16 seconds
Corvette Convertible and C8R
5/16
A body-colored roof is standard, while Carbon Flash metallic-painted nacelles and roof are optional
Corvette Convertible and C8R
6/16
With its tremendous success on the track over the last 20 years, Corvette Racing has helped push the development, performance and popularity of Corvette's top-line performance cars
Corvette Convertible and C8R
7/16
Since 1999, Corvette Racing has won 107 races – the most of any professional sports car team in North America
Corvette Convertible and C8R
8/16
The Corvette C8.R No. 4 car dons a new silver livery, inspired by the color of iconic Corvette concepts
Corvette Convertible and C8R
9/16
In 2015, Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years win endurance racing's Triple Crown
Corvette Convertible and C8R
10/16
The C8.R will make its racing debut at Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2020
Corvette Convertible and C8R
11/16
While the convertible was where the attention was meant to be, the C8.R blasted into the hangar as a mid-engined GTLM race car
Corvette Convertible and C8R
12/16
Corvette Convertible and C8R
13/16
Corvette Convertible and C8R
14/16
Corvette Convertible and C8R
15/16
Corvette Convertible and C8R
16/16

Chevrolet chose an aircraft hangar in Florida as the location for the unveiling of the newest addition to the Corvette Stingray family, the 2020 Corvette convertible. The convertible Stingray follows on from the reveal of the the mid-engined C8 Corvette in July ... and it came with a surprise in tow.

Said surprise was the Corvette C8.R, the GTLM race car version of the Corvette’s new eigth-generation car.

“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, Propulsion, Engineering and the Corvette Racing team.”

Corvette Convertible and C8R
The Corvette Racing team has been on the track for two decades, pulling top-line performance from Corvette-derived race cars. Corvette Racing has notched up 107 wins over that twenty years, including a bumper year in 2015 where it took flags at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. So with the new generation of the ‘Vette came the obvious plan to bring it to the races.

The C8.R No. 4 car that was on show has a new silver livery inspired by the 1973 Aerovette and 1959 Corvette Stingray Racer, both of which were in stainless. A No. 3 car will have the team’s traditional yellow color scheme with silver accents to complement its sibling. The new C8.R will debut at the Rolex 24 Daytona in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the main attraction was still the 2020 Corvette convertible, which features a hardtop that stows into the car’s body without affecting trunk space behind the engine and leaves the front storage compartment (“frunk”) unchanged. Chevrolet says it chose the hardtop design over a soft top in order to preserve the mid-engined ‘Vette’s look and to improve safety and sound dampening on the road.

The new Corvette convertible will enter showrooms in the US and abroad in the first quarter of 2020, shortly after the Corvette Stingray coupe enters the market. Pricing will start at about US$7,500 above the $59,995 price of the standard coupe.

Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
