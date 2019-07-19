The steering ratio of the new Stingray is 15.7:1, an improvement of over a full point over the previous generation's steering. Holding the tarmac underneath the car are specially-designed Michelin all-season performance tires that can handle near-1G corners. For practicality, the front suspension has a 2-inch (40-mm) lift that can raise the front bumper in under three seconds under low-speed driving conditions. This allows more clearance for abrupt road transitions, potholes, and steep driveways. That system can remember up to 1,000 GPS locations, programmed by the driver, in order to make the transition automatic.