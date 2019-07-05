Cleanyst cuts plastic waste by pumping out shampoos, detergents and handwashes at homeView gallery - 13 images
Three Miami-based brothers, Nick, Matthew and Mark Gunia, have joined forces to create a device that allows users to make their own soaps and detergents at home, with the goal of eliminating excess plastic waste. Dubbed Cleanyst, the compact household appliance that allows users to blend their own shampoo, shower gel, handwash, liquid detergent and dishwashing liquid by simply adding water to pre-prepared sachets.
"In 2015, we were inspired by reusable bottle systems for mixing surface cleaners by diluting low viscosity concentrates," say the Gunia brothers. "Since the products you can produce this way are very limited, we set out to build a system that could blend virtually all concentrate types and fully unlock the power of mixing in reusable bottles."
The Cleanyst unit features a water jug in the rear for tap water and comes with pre-mixed sachets, made from plant based ingredients. Users simply fill up the jug, place the ingredient sachet into the device, select the function on the device's LCD display and press go.
It then warms the tap water and prepares the mixture which is discharged directly into a reusable bottle. The entire process from start to finish takes between one and three minutes, and essential oils can also be added to the blends, allowing users to personalize their homecare products to suit their personal tastes.
"Although sustainability is at the heart of our mission, we're also dedicated to giving you amazing products that are safe, effective, and customizable," say the brothers.
The current Cleanyst prototype weighs 12 lb (5.4 kg) and measures 16.5 in (41.9 cm) high, 8.5 in (21.6 cm) wide and 12 in (30.48 cm) deep, which should fit in your average kitchen cabinet. These dimensions and weight may alter slightly once it goes into final production.
In addition to saving money, the brothers developed the device to help reduce household plastic waste, so despite the bottles provided being made from plastic, they can be used over and over again. They've also put a system in place to recycle old ingredient sachets.
Cleanyst was recently the subject of a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, with deliveries for supporters scheduled for December this year.
Final retail price and commercial availability are yet to be announced, however, it is anticipated the appliance will cost around the US$200 mark, including two reusable bottles (12 and 16 oz/350 and 475 ml) and two soap sachets.
Source: Cleanyst
