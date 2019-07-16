"A separate touch panel is not needed for a keyboard, as the keys perform its functions for you," said company founders Valentin Sokol and Mikhail Krupenkov. "All you need to do is swipe across them to control the cursor or perform other operations. It is convenient, functional and saves time as you do not need to constantly change the position of your hand. Actually, it offers a totally new experience of interacting with a computer as you do not need to think about input devices as everything is done intuitively."

