Using global temperature and humidity data collected by satellites and weather balloons starting from the 1970s, the researchers created a detailed grid showing these values at various atmospheric heights. They noted the average summertime temperature and humidity in regions between 20 degrees latitude and 80 degrees latitude for June, July and August in each year from 1979 – 2017. This information was then fed into an MIT developed algorithm capable of estimating the amount of energy at various points in the atmosphere that could be used for various weather events.