Intel launches 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for laptops

Intel has unveiled its new generation of laptop processors. Codenamed Tiger Lake, the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors are much faster than their predecessors for office work, gaming and content creation.

The Tiger Lake processors come in nine different configurations, across the usual Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 labels. Built on a new CPU architecture called Willow Cove and using Intel’s 10-nm SuperFin technology, the processors run up to four cores and eight threads, with maximum clock speeds of 4.8 GHz. The higher-end models are backed up by an integrated GPU Intel calls Iris Xe.

Connection-wise, the new chips have Wi-Fi 6 built in and can support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for data, charging and video. This allows devices to support 8K HDR monitors and up to four 4K HDR displays at once.

The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors are built on Willow Cove architecture and 10-nm SuperFin process Intel Corporation

Intel says that when compared to the previous generation and competitor products, the new processors are up to 20 percent faster for “office productivity”, 2.7 times faster for photo-editing, twice as fast for video editing, and twice as fast for gaming and streaming.

In plain numbers the new chips aren’t Intel’s most powerful or fastest for laptops – that honor still belongs to the Comet Lake H series released earlier this year. But the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors are designed for thin-and-light laptops, with more of a work focus rather than trying to run Doom Eternal on max graphics.

Intel says that over 150 designs are already expected to make use of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, from companies like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, Razer and others. These should start rolling out over the next few months.

Highlights from the reveal event for the 11th Gen Intel Core processors can be seen in the video below.

Intel Launches 11th Gen Intel Core and Intel Evo (Event Highlights)

Source: Intel