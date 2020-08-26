Republic of Gamers unleashes world's fastest gaming monitor

After first revealing the world's fastest gaming monitor at CES 2020 back in January, Asus has today given full details, pricing and availability for the new ROG Swift, which boasts a 360-Hz refresh rate for "silky-smooth gameplay and ultra-realistic visuals."

In the professional gaming world, every millisecond counts, and Asus believes that its latest envelope-pushing ROG Swift PG259QN will give top esports players an edge over the competition.

The monitor features a 24.5-inch Full HD (1.920 x 1,080) IPS panel with a 360-Hz native refresh rate (though it supports 240 Hz and 144 Hz too) and 1-ms gray-to-gray response time, 400 cd/m2 brightness, is HDR10 compatible and can display up to 16.7 million colors. It also comes with a built-in Nvidia G-Sync processor for the promise of tear- and stutter-free onscreen action without any input lag.

Asus says that click-to-response time has been shown to fall from 34.5 ms on a 240-Hz display to 20 ms on the ROG Swift 360 Hz monitor, when playing Overwatch, as well offering a 4 percent improvement in flick shot execution.

The company has also designed the new monitor to keep off-screen distractions to a minimum. The top three sides have a thin bezel suited to multi-mointor setups, while the chunkier bezel to the bottom has been made non-reflective. And the status indicator light has been tucked under the bezel, out of a gamer's line of sight. That said, the back of the panel has been treated to Aura Sync RDB LED illumination, but such things arguably enhance the gaming experience rather than distract.

A custom heatsink has been installed for efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions Asus

Elsewhere, a custom heatsink has been installed to keep things cool during long-haul sessions, the monitor can be tilted forward by 20 degrees, or back by 5°, and it swivels by 25° to the left or right. Connectivity shapes up as two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Republic of Gamers has teamed up with 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf for the launch campaign. "ROG gaming monitors deliver the speed and features that gives me a competitive edge, and this new ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QN has created a noticeable improvement in my performance," he said. "The ROG Swift 360 Hz monitor has improved my performance, and I now find it difficult to go back to using any other monitor. It’s awesome to play with an industry-leading 360-Hz refresh rate, which provides not only the fastest response time but also offers a clean and minimalistic design for competing or just playing casually."

The ROG Swift 360 Hz is due to go on sale next month for US$699.

Product page: PG259QN