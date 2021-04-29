Asus launches stylish all-in-one desktop PC with 93% screen-to-body ratio

With many folks still working from home due to the global pandemic, there's increased demand for capable computing solutions. Asus has just launched a tidy looking all-in-one desktop that matches high style with high performance.

The Zen AiO 24 (M5401) boasts a 2.8-mm bezel around the 23.8-inch display, giving a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent, and supporting 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

That LED-backlit, Full HD display can be touch-enabled or not, and up top there's a 720p webcam for online meetings or video chats with family and friends, and a privacy shutter is included for post-work downtime. That HD unit is coupled with an IR camera module for hands-free login via Windows Hello. The display is raised from the desk by an eye-catching off-center metal stand.

The all-in-one is available with AMD Ryzen 7 processing brains and AMD Radeon graphics for intensive photo or video editing tasks, though Ryzen 5 and 3 CPU options are on the order sheet too. These are helped along by up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and dual storage that offers fast SSD and spacious HDD configurations running up to 2 TB in total.

The Zen AiO 24 rocks AMD Ryzen processing brains, Radeon graphics and can be optioned up to 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of dual storage Asus

If you get lonely in your home office, you could try having a conversation with Alexa or just get the digital assistant to line up some tunes for playback through the front-firing Harman Kardon-certified speakers with an "advanced bass-reflex design" and fabric speaker grilles.

Wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6, with the latter promising the potential of faster-than-wired speeds. There's Gigabit LAN too, as well as USB 3.2, USB-C, USB 2.0 ports, plus HDMI and a combo audio jack. An external DVD writer can be optioned in if needed.

The Zen AiO 24 (M5401) lands next month in black or white for a starting price of US$699.99, and ships with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Product page: Zen AiO 24