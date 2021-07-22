© 2021 New Atlas
E Ink partners with Ricoh for thin and light digital whiteboard

By Paul Ridden
July 22, 2021
E Ink partners with Ricoh for ...
Though E Ink technology is perhaps best known for its use in ereaders, it can also be found in phones, magazine covers, bus stops, signage, and more. And now Ricoh is adding what's billed as the world's thinnest and lightest digital whiteboard to the list.

The Ricoh eWhiteboard 4200 rocks a 42-inch digital paper display based on E Ink's Carta, a bistable electronic paper technology first introduced in 2013 and promising higher contrast and improved reflectance compared to previous E Ink developments.

It's a monochrome, rather than a color, e-paper solution with 16 grayscale levels and 12:1 contrast, has 12.5-mm (0.5-in) bezels around three sides and one 23-mm (0.9-in) bezel around the other, and boasts a resolution of 2,160 x 2,880 pixels.

As board scribblers use a digital pen, workers in remote locations can be sent virtual copies of display content in real time over a 802.11ac Wi-Fi connection. Ricoh is promising a smooth handwriting experience, and the board can support up to two pen users simultaneously.

The eWhiteboard 4200 weighs 5.9 kg and is 14.5 mm thin, and can be placed flat on a desk, hung on the wall or set in a stand
The eWhiteboard 4200 weighs 5.9 kg and is 14.5 mm thin, and can be placed flat on a desk, hung on the wall or set in a stand

The eWhiteboard 4200 weighs in at 5.9 kg (13 lb), and measures just 14.5 mm (0.57 in) thin. It can be mounted to a wall, placed on a stand or plonked flat on a desk, allowing it to be set up in diverse settings such as conference rooms, construction sites, classrooms, research labs, disaster zones, and more, without needing to worry too much about power outlets thanks to the built-in 14,800-mAh battery reckoned good for up to 10 hours of per-charge use. An optional carry case is available for ease of transport between sites.

The device is IP65 waterproof and dustproof, and visible in direct sunlight (though unlike many ereaders employing E Ink technology, there's no front light so display content won't be visible in low light).

Currently, the eWhiteboard 4200 is only available in Japan. Pricing has not been revealed, though the similar Quilla unit from Quirklogic currently retails for US$4,999.

Source: E Ink

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

